Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.77

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.77 and last traded at C$21.78, with a volume of 773450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$34.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.03.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

