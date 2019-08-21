Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Shares Up 6.7%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.40, 180,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 233,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

