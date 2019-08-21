Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 37.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 98.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 2,167,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,512. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.