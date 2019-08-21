Terracoin Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $789,095.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,083.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.02976084 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00702421 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

