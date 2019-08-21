Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises about 4.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 573,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 315,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,879. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

