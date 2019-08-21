Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 1,146,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,043,855. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

