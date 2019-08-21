Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 17,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,505. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

