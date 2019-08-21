Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.45, approximately 26,063,727 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,405,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

