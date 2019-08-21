The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Trading 2.7% Higher

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.75, 33,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,130,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several brokerages have commented on RUBI. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $519.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 19,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,985 shares of company stock worth $961,400. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

