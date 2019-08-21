THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Cap of $8.62 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $19,558.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

