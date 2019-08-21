Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $58,251.00 and $122,868.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00722618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015036 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

