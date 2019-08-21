Tidex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,394.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $8,394.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

