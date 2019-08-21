Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMK remained flat at $$88.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Torchmark news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $531,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $11,587,769. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

