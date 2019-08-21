Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lifted to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$65.56 and a twelve month high of C$80.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3000007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total value of C$5,060,444.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,525,040.64. Also, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.