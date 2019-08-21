Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Total by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Total by 0.7% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Total by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Total by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

