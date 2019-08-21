Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $183.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 11491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.12 million and a P/E ratio of -35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.45.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

