Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $27,026.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00361949 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007303 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,645,631 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

