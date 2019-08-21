Transcodium (TNS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82,105.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $140,165.00 and $82,105.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00266817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01313942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00093012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

