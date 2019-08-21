Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Traverse Energy Company Profile (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Traverse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traverse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.