Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.03

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and traded as high as $48.06. Trend Micro shares last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 649 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on TMICY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.