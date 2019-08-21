TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $460.06 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including OEX, Liquid, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, TRON has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019424 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Huobi, LBank, Bitfinex, OEX, Bitbns, IDCM, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Gate.io, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Binance, Cryptomate, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Neraex, Rfinex, Zebpay, Liquid, WazirX, Tokenomy, OKEx, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, YoBit, IDAX, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Kucoin, BitForex, Upbit, CoinBene, Ovis, Koinex, Exrates, Liqui and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.