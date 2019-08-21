TrueChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.49 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. TrueChain has a market cap of $29.20 million and $13.49 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003489 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, DragonEX and CoinBene. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

