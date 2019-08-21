TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Tai Keung Chung Sells 29,839 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,304. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

