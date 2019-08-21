Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 21st (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:THCAU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 21st. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

THCAU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.