Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $20.09 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.12. 510,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,218. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

