Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.12% of American National Insurance worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American National Insurance by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 250,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,768 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 621.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,311,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,464,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,700,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 37.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.47. 1,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $155.24.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.