Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $46.03 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,580 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $281.23. 1,173,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.03. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

