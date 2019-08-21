Tygh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. 5,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,180 shares of company stock worth $25,603,452. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

