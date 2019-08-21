Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 88,259 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 327,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DIOD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,923 shares of company stock valued at $892,509 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.