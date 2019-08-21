Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. 14,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $69,941.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,289.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $328,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $3,799,748. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

