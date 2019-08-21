Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,673 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $24,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,509.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 43.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,022. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

