Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Genpact worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Genpact by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 57,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,082. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,008,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,501,058 shares of company stock worth $866,513,173 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

