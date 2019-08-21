Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Caci International makes up about 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Caci International worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.56.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.42. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $219.95.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 250 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $514,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

