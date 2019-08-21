UBS Group Increases TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $38.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE:TCF opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

