UChain (UCN) Hits Market Cap of $246,594.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, UChain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. UChain has a total market cap of $246,594.00 and $52,942.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00266829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.01313116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00092811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000425 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.