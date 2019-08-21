UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.32 or 0.04961489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,599,467 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

