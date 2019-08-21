Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.84. Unico American shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 265 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Unico American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

