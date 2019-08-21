Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 3.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 406.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,811 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5,957.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,523 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $11,163,000. Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $7,746,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 66.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

UL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 436,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,470. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

