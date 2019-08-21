United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.59. 62,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,179. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

