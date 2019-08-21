United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,636,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,179. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

