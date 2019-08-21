Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $271.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.10 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $252.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.33 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,836. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.