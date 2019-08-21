UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.38 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $146.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00266883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01312933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00092841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.