Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and RESAAS Services (NASDAQ:RSASF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upwork and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.05%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $253.35 million 6.53 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -39.29 RESAAS Services $350,000.00 23.04 -$5.86 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -7.09% -7.62% -3.41% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RESAAS Services beats Upwork on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

