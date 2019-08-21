Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $116,698.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.04959076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exrates, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.