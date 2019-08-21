US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $11,252.50 in Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $11,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $11,980.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $11,877.50.

US Concrete stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.22. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

