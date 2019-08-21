USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.5% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 590,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

