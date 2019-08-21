Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.54. Usio has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. Research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

