Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,803,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 3,582,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,962. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

