Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

BLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

