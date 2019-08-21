Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 21,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.